Alaqua Cox reveals undergoing intense stunt training for ‘Echo’

Get ready for gripping action as Disney+ Hotstar brings Marvel Studios’ Original live-action series, ‘Echo’. The series traces Maya Lopez’s escape to her Choctaw Nation roots in Oklahoma after her dramatic introduction in Marvel Studios’ 2021 hit, ‘Hawkeye’. It also explores her family and legacy, creating a gritty, self-contained tale of power and revenge as she confronts the perilous world of Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire.

Directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie, the series will see Alaqua Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their roles as Maya Lopez and Kingpin, respectively. For the first time ever, all episodes of Marvel Studios’ Echo will stream on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, on January 10.

The show’s trailer has already hinted at Echo being an action-filled journey and created a stir among fans. Alaqua Cox who has meticulously enacted every single action choreography, shares her experience of preparing for them.

“For me, the stunt work was so much fun and my favourite thing to do on the show,” said the actor.

“Our stunt team had such great bubbly personalities and were so enjoyable to work with. In pre-production, I would do stunt training five days a week because I had so many stunts to do on this show. I had to learn so many different jabs, punches, and kicks. It’s been a fun journey.”

The series features a stellar cast including Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene. promises an action-packed narrative with deep roots in the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Executive producers Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin, Marion Dayre, and Sydney Freeland, helm the series along with co-executive producers Jennifer L. Booth and Amy Rardin, ensuring a culturally rich and compelling storytelling.

Get ready for power-packed action as Marvel Studios’ Echo is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar