Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha return to voice characters in audio series 'Virus 2062'

Stars Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will return to voice their characters for Season 2 of the audio sci-fi thriller series 'Virus 2062', with this season returning with the mysteries of time, space, and reality.

The series is the Hindi adaptation of the Chilean audio series ‘Caso 63’.

Speaking about his role in the audio series, Ali Fazal said: “In season two of ‘Virus 2062’, my character of Peter Pereira returns, stranded in a lost future. It has been both exciting and enriching to return to this show and continue to expand my creativity voicing this extraordinary world, in a podcast, and I hope the audience enjoys listening to this season as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Richa Chadha, who returns as Dr. Gayatri Rajput in the series, said, “Following the success of season one, reprising my role as Dr. Gayatri Rajput for the second season of ‘Virus 2062’ has been an exciting challenge. In season two, we emerge in a new timeline, where Gayatri has to grapple with a reversal of roles and a new reality.”

She added, “It continues to be an insightful and interesting experience to explore this form of storytelling as a voice actor with Spotify and Mantra, and we are excited to see how listeners receive this season of ‘Virus 2062’.”

The sci-fi thriller audio series focuses on the character of Peter Perera (Ali Fazal) who tells Dr. Gayatri (Richa Chadha) that he is a time traveler from the year 2062 who has come back to the past to save the world from getting destroyed by a deadly pandemic. While season one focused on the interactions between Dr. Gayatri and Peter, in this season, Dr. Gayatri wakes up in a timeline to find that roles have been reversed, and she is now both the time traveler and the enigmatic patient of a psychiatrist.

Produced by MnM talkies, season 2 of ‘Virus 2062’ will span over 10 episodes and is available to stream on Spotify. The series also has an English version which features Hollywood stars Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac.

