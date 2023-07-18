Netflix has unveiled the captivating character poster of Alia Bhatt playing Keya Dhawan in Netflix’s unmissable action film of this summer ‘Heart of Stone’. The film is an electrifying spy action thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

At the centre of this high-stakes espionage is Alia Bhatt, portraying the enigmatic hacker ‘Keya Dhawan’ who controls all the odds. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only on Netflix on 11th August.

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter – a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

Meet ‘Keya Dhawan’ in ‘Heart of Stone’

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.