Alia Bhatt says 'it's a call to embrace coexistence' with 'Poacher'

Actress Alia Bhatt will be seen as the executive producer for the crime series ‘Poacher’, created by Richie Mehta. She said that the impact of it was deeply personal, and the Emmy-Award filmmaker’s portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with her.

Talking about coming onboard as the executive producer for ‘Poacher’, Alia shared, “Being part of this incredibly significant project is an honour, for both me and the entire team at Eternal Sunshine Productions. The impact of ‘Poacher’ was deeply personal, and Richie’s portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with me and the team.”

She added: “The storytelling genuinely moved me, especially knowing it’s based on true events, that sheds light on brutal crimes occurring in our forests. I am confident that ‘Poacher’ will serve as an eye-opener, delivering a powerful message to be more compassionate and considerate towards all living beings.

“It’s a call to embrace coexistence and I am genuinely thrilled to be collaborating with Richie, QC and Prime Video and to contribute to this narrative.”

The crime thriller drama features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

An investigative crime series based on true events, ‘Poacher’ unearths the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. The series brings the world of environmental conservation and entertainment together with the intent of highlighting a key global concern – illegal poaching.

Mehta has created, written and directed the series.

‘Poacher’ is executive produced by QC Entertainment’s Edward H. Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick, in association with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man’s Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alan McAlex (Suitable Boy) serves as producer for Suitable Pictures. Also from ‘Delhi Crime’ are Director of Photography Johan Aidt, composer Andrew Lockington and editor Beverley Mills.

“Alia coming on board ‘Poacher’ is truly a dream come true. In addition to being a world class actress ,she has proven to be a selfless philanthropist channeling her well respected and earned celebrity status for championing positive causes. Her involvement in this series helps raise awareness for the important issues addressed in the show,” said QC principals Hamm, Mansfield & McKittrick.

“The most important of which is, we are all one interconnected humanity and planet. It’s crucial that we treat it with the respect and consideration it deserves,” they said.

‘Poacher’ will stream on Prime Video in India from February 23.