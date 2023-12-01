- Advertisement -
Along with acting debut, Vedang Raina tries singing in ‘The Archies’

Debutant Vedang Raina tried his hands on singing as he lent his vocal prowess for a track ‘Everything Is Politics’ on the film ‘The Archies’.

Along with acting debut, Vedang Raina tries singing in 'The Archies'
Debutant Vedang Raina tried his hands on singing as he lent his vocal prowess for a track ‘Everything Is Politics’ on the upcoming film ‘The Archies’. ‘The Archies’ also stars Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja.

‘The Archies’ does not just mark Vedang’s debut as an actor but as a singer too. The actor who plays Reggie Mantle in the film has lent his voice to the song ‘Everything Is Politics’.

The song is a groovy, peppy number that literally gets you hooked. Everything Is Politics has gotten music from Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy, and is quite a mood lifter.

Talking about the song, ‘Everything Is Politics’, Vedang said: ” I’ve always loved singing and music, so doing playback for my own character in the film was a dream come true and I’m extremely excited for it.”

‘The Archies’ is an upcoming teen musical comedy film. It is scheduled for release on Netflix on 7 December. Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

