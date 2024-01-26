Amit Sadh: Greatest honour to receive training from Paramilitary Commando of Scorpions

As India celebrates its 75th Republic Day on Friday, actor Amit Sadh paid his tribute to the Indian Armed Forces and recalled being trained by the Paramilitary Commando of Scorpions in Jodhpur while portraying a Major in ‘Avrodh: The Siege Within’.

Expressing his love for the country on this special day, Amit said: “The sacrifices and contributions our Indian Armed Forces make are truly extraordinary and I strongly believe that they deserve all the love and applause for protecting us at various fronts.”

“What’s truly amazing is that our Indian entertainment industry is making these stories and celebrating the journeys of our National heroes for the world to know.”

Further, sharing his experience of being trained, the actor added: “It has been my greatest honour to receive training from Paramilitary Commando of Scorpions in Jodhpur for the Uri attack, where I learned crucial nuances about the Armed Forces.

“Applying these insights in my varied on-screen roles has created memories I will cherish for a lifetime.”

On the work front, Amit will be next seen in ‘Pune Highway’ slated for 2024 release. Helmed by Rahul da Cunha and Bugs Bhargava, the film co-stars Jim Sarbh, Anuvab Pal, Ketaki Narayan, Shishir Sharma, Sudeep Modak, and Swapnil S in pivotal roles.