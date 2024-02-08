Amit Sadh shares teaser of ‘Motorcycle Saved My Life’ doc based on his recent bike escapade

Actor Amit Sadh has shared the teaser of his upcoming documentary based on his bike trip from Mumbai to Leh, where rode for more than 30 days and covered a distance of 5,288 kilometers to promote healthy biking habits and spread awareness about biking.

The actor also spoke about how motorcycles saved his life during the journey.

Amit shared the teaser on his Instagram handle and wrote: “Keep your inner sound on, because it’s time to chase your soul. India, my heart, my muse. Get ready to see her through my eyes, on two wheels, where the wind sings freedom and the mountains cradle dreams.

“A sneak-peek into my upcoming documentary, where the journey goes beyond roads. Join me on a ride where the destination is the soul. #MotorcyclesSavedMyLife is #ComingSoon. “

The journey started from Amit’s home in Bombay and continued to Delhi, Leh, Leg III, and Ladakh.

Amit is already planning his next bike trip. He recently shared a sneak peek of his upcoming documentary film, which covers his month-long journey from Mumbai to Leh.

The film takes viewers on a journey with Amit, offering spectacular visuals of the Himalayan ranges, his adventures, and exciting things he experienced.

The teaser begins with breathtaking views of mountain ranges and then unveils Amit in his trusty Triumph Tiger 1200cc. The teaser shows the different parts of his journey and the various phases he went through during the bike ride.

It was not just a road trip but a personal memoir, undertaken with the profound theme: “Motorcycles saved my life.”