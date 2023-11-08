Ananya Panday says she has a lot of support from Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

Actress Ananya Panday has talked about her friendship with actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, whom she describes as “consistent people” who message her. From supporting each other during releases to giving brutal honest feedback, Sara, Jahnvi and Ananya have been there for each other.

Talking about the same, Ananya said, “Whenever any of my trailers, songs or teasers come out. Sara and Jahnvi have always been the consistent people who message me. I have a lot of support from them. We are very honest with each other, like Sara showed me a song and I was like ‘No Sara, don’t do that’.”

Ananya and Sara will be seen in the third episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’, a tongue-in-cheek show, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. It airs on Disney+ Hotstar. The show already had Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol as guests.