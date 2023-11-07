scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan finally reveal internet sensation Orry’s identity

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have spilled the beans on the internet sensation Orry and divulged the details about his identity.

By Agency News Desk
Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan finally reveal internet sensation Orry's identity
Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan finally reveal internet sensation Orry's identity _ pic courtesy news agency

Actresses Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, who are set to grace the couch of the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8, have spilled the beans on the internet sensation Orry and divulged the details about his identity.

Orry is all over the internet and people have been wondering who he is and what he does. Sara and Ananya share a great friendship with him, and indulged in a fun conversation with host Karan Johar, talking about who he is indeed.

KJo asked: “Who is Orry, the world wants to know?”

Talking about the same, Sara shared: ‘He is a man of many things, he is a really funny person.”

Ananya added, “I think he is going by – Loved but misunderstood. He is good with captions, so I keep asking him for captions. Not sure what he does. He works on himself.”

The season 8 has introduced some new unseen, unheard segments as the filmmaker and host Karan Johar is set for unfiltered and candid conversations.

From the iconic rapid fire segment to new additions like the Imposter game, Koffee wrecktangle, Kwiz & tell and Ask me Anything with Karan, this season will bring you close to your favourite stars.

This time around gracing the couch are some of the top talent from the Indian film industry- -Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Shetty to name a few.

‘Koffee with Karan 8’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
I-League 2023-24: Barco brace lays foundation of a Kashi conquest
Next article
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Couple Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma get into an ugly fight
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US