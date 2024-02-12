Anjali Anand to be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next 'Dabba Cartel'

Actress Anjali Anand, who has worked in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next ‘Dabba Cartel’ for Netflix.

Anjali has joined the cast of the web show ‘Dabba Cartel.’

The show will be produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s, Excel Entertainment.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is also a part of the show, along with actor Gajraj Rao.

This will also mark Anjali’s third project with Shabana Azmi after ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ and ‘Bun Tikki’.

At this point, not much is known about the show but the shooting has been completed. Anjali and the other actors will play housewives secretly operating a high-stakes cartel.

‘Dabba Cartel’ is a women-led crime drama released on Netflix.

The story is being referred to as a fresh and sensitive concept, and is set to be another boundary breaking project to come out of a web show.