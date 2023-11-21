Anupam Kher visits Bala Hanuman Temple in new episode of his series '21 Hanuman Mandir'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher apart from his work in movies is also doing his own series titled ’21 Hanuman Mandir’. The series dives into the history and importance of 21 of the biggest, most sacred temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman. In the latest episode, the actor detailed the significance of the Hanuman temple in Jamnagar, better known as the Bala Hanuman Temple.

Taking to his Instagram account, he posted a lengthy note and wrote: “Do you know that this temple situated in Jamnagar is a temple of Lord Hanuman which is actually mentioned in the Guinness Book.As part of our ’21 Hanuman Mandir’ series, we will now talk about this precious monument in Jamnagar. For over 59 years there has been a constant practice of the Akhand Kirtan ceremony. It is because of this practice that this sacred structure has earned itself a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records”.

The ‘Ghost’ actor also went to the temple of Panki in the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Here, the veteran actor went on to give historical details about this venerated monument.

Panki temple is also famous by the name of Panchmukhi Hanuman ji, with mythological writings saying that this temple may be older than 1,000 years and is in fact a sign of Hanuman’s reverence to Sita.

Narrating this venerated monument’s power, the ‘Kashmir Files’ actor wrote: “Established by the great Prem Bhikshu, in this venerated temple, Bajrangbali still sits in his childhood form. The rich history of this temple, and its great importance will ignite your religious, spiritual sentiments.”

Concluding his note, he wrote: “If you visit this temple once with your friends for the worship of Lord Hanuman, then you will feel his blessings coursing through you. Bala Hanuman Temple. So please watch and share this episode of our series. Jai Siya Ram! Jai Bajarangbali! #21HanumanTemplesSeries, #HanumanJi, @priyagupta999 @anupamkherstud1”.

On the work front, apart from his historical series, Anupam Kher was last seen in the Kannada film ‘Ghost’, and Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Vaccine War’. He will next be seen in the Telugu film ‘The India House’, and Hindi films ‘Kaagaz 2’, ‘Vijay 69’, and ‘The Signature’ in 2024.