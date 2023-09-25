Anupriya Goenka: Milan Luthria allowed us to explore character, scene in our own way in 'Sultan of Delhi'

Anupriya Goenka, who is all geared up for the action thriller series ‘Sultan Of Delhi’ opened up on how excited and enthusiastic she was on working with director Milan Luthria.

The road to power, a heart-warming friendship and the charm of the 60s, ‘Sultan Of Delhi’ has it all. It is based on the book, ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray.

Reimagining the charm of old India and creating a visual spectacle on-screen, a larger than life mass entertainer, ‘Sultan Of Delhi’ stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, veteran actor Vinay Pathak and Nishant Dahiya, alongside the ladies Anupriya, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast.

Sharing her experience, Anupriya said: “I have looked up to Milan sir for a very long time and I have absolutely loved his work in the past. When I got to know that I am working with him, I was very excited and enthusiastic about it.”

“I think he looks at women in a very different way, and he is a very democratic person. He takes suggestions and he really knows exactly what he wants. Milan sir was very encouraging and liberal at all times,” she shared.

Anupriya added: “While he was always around to guide us, he would allow us to explore the character and the scene in our own ways. Overall it was a great experience and it is very easy to work with him.”

The series is produced by Reliance Entertainment, and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 13.

Meanwhile, Anupriya was last seen as Naina in ‘Asur 2: The Rise of the Dark Side’. On the other hand, Milan’s latest directorial film was the 2021 romantic action drama ‘Tadap’. The film marked the debut of actor Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty. It stars Tara Sutaria opposite Ahan.