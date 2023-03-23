Aparshakti Khurana as ‘Binod Das’ in ‘Jubilee’

Sincere, deadbeat and with eyes full of dreams, Aparshakti Khurana’s new character look as Binod Das in the upcoming Amazon Original series Jubilee looks convincing. Binod, who’s a trusted aide at the studio, finds himself traversing through a series of circumstances on his way to stardom. Aparshakti’s new avatar is bound to grasp everyone’s attention with his ambitious on-screen persona.

Jubilee is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane. The series also features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. Prime members can stream Part One (Episodes One-Five) on April 7, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) releasing the following week on April 14.