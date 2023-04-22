scorecardresearch
Apeksha Porwal plays a lead in the Arabic series ‘Slave Market’

“It’s an honour and responsibility in itself,” says Apeksha Porwal on playing the Indian lead In the Arabic series 'Slave Market'

By Editorial Desk
Apeksha Porwal plays a lead in the Arabic series 'Slave Market'
Apeksha Porwal _ pic courtesy instagram

Having been a part of prestigious projects, Apeksha Porwal has worked across mediums – stage, films and OTT. This stark beauty rose to fame from her character in her debut web series ‘Undekhi’. In a span of two years, she bagged her first international project and has received praises from a global audience.

Apeksha is humbled by the love and adulation she has been receiving, “To be the Indian lead in an Arabic series, an extremely rich cinema with some beautiful stories that has as such largely been untapped by Indian actors is an honour and responsibility in itself. I play an Indian princess. The look and feel of my character is truly authentic to Indian culture. I’m honoured to be able to represent that to a whole new audience in the Middle East and am glad to have gotten the chance to experience Arabic cinema and Arabic culture.”

She plays the role of an Indian princess in Slave Market, which is set in the 1900s and features actors from different countries. The show’s themes revolve around slavery, love, and different cultures. The show is extensively shot in the Middle East with an international star cast. The show witnessed a successful run-on Shahid, the biggest streaming platform in the Middle East, and her role as Indian princess Lavani was widely appreciated.

Apeksha has some interesting projects lined up for the coming year, which also includes season two of Slave Market. The actress is excited to show her audience what next she has in store for them.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Ahmedabad Open golf: Jamal Hossain chips his way to title, breaks four-year-long victory-drought
Super Cup: Odisha FC beat NorthEast United FC 3-1, set up final with Bengaluru FC
