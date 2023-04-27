Watch ‘Harriet the Spy’ S2 trailer

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for season two of ‘Harriet the Spy’, based on the iconic children’s novel chronicling the coming-of-age adventures of the irrepressible Harriet M Welsch, premiering on May 5, 2023. Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the animated series stars Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein as Harriet, a fiercely independent and adventurous 11-year-old girl, alongside Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Ole Golly, Harriet’s larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny.

“Harriet the Spy” follows the outspoken and perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M Welsch. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy … on everyone! This season, follow Harriet as she navigates letting go, growing up, and celebrating the gift of today.

Joining Feldstein and Lynch, the series features Kimberly Brooks and Charlie Schlatter as Janie and Sport, Harriet’s best friends, Lacey Chabert as Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a group of popular girls at Harriet’s school, and additional voice cast Crispin Freeman, Grey Griffin, and Bumper Robinson. Guest stars this season include Jaeden Martell, Emmy Award winner Brad Garrett, Emmy Award nominee Michelle Trachtenberg and many more.

Based on the book by Louise Fitzhugh, the Apple Original series is produced by The Jim Henson Company, and written and executive produced by Will McRobb with Sidney Clifton as producer. Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford executive produce on behalf of The Jim Henson Company with John W Hyde, Nancy Steingard and Wendy Moss-Klein also serving as executive producers, and Terissa Kelton as co-executive producer. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina executive produce for Titmouse Animation Studios.

