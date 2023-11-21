Arya: My OTT debut with ‘The Village’ has been a different kind of experience

Prime Video recently announced the global premiere of their upcoming original Tamil horror series, ‘The Village’. Inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel of the same name, this horror thriller narrates the story of a man, who is on a quest to unravel the mystery behind his family’s disappearance.

Arya, one of the most versatile actors of the industry has worked in the industry for over a decade and is now making his long-format streaming debut with this horror series. He plays Gautam; a man on a rescue mission to find his family, along with some locals in the village of Kattiyal.

Speaking about his exciting project, Jamshad Cethirakath, aka Arya, shared, “My OTT debut with The Village has definitely been a different kind of experience. The show’s concept, which is the horror-thriller element with a lot of gore, and a very rooted story was also never experienced in the Indian OTT market.”

“I found that particularly enticing, which led me to pursue it further. The horror series is a class apart from all other horror genres seen on the Indian OTT platforms. A lot of times, the horror that we see in movies too is very restricted and one cannot go beyond a certain point while creating it, but here Milind (Rau – the director) has gone all out.”

“I think this is a way for creators to believe in making this kind of content because people really want to watch these types of genres.”

Along with Arya, The Village features Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K, Kalairaani S S, John Kokken, Pooja, V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay in pivotal roles.

It showcases eerie-looking creatures, mutants and an unending night of terror that relentlessly haunts a family, pushing them to the brink of their endurance.

This original Tamil horror series is directed by Milind Rau and produced by B S Radhakrishnan under the banner of Studio Shakthi Productions.

The Village will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Tamil, dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, with subtitles in English from 24 November.