Ayushmann Khurrana’s soulful tribute: ‘Nindiya’ captures undying human spirit in ‘The Railway Men’

Versatile actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana has lent his voice to the recently released cover of ‘Nindiya’ from the series ‘The Railway Men’, and said it is a heartfelt tribute to the bravery and courage of people to face the darkest of hours.

The four-part mini-series helmed by Shiv Rawail, stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil, and Divyenndu in the lead roles. It is a thrilling tale of heroism, hope and humanity.

In a heartfelt tribute to the people who sacrificed their lives to protect others on the fateful night of the Bhopal gas tragedy in 1984, National Award winner Ayushmann has now lent his voice for the reprise version of ‘Nindiya’.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann said: “When I was watching the series, apart from the fact that it is brilliantly made, what stayed with me is how it instilled hope in me.”

“While we all are aware of the tragedy and its aftermath, the indomitable human spirit moved me. Nindiya, in the series, encapsulated the emotions through two young children at the railway platform.

“This is my heartfelt tribute to the bravery, courage and the ability of people to face the darkest of hours and rebuild themselves from scratch. This show and this track ‘Nindiya’ hold a special place in my heart,” he added.

Set against the backdrop of the world’s worst industrial disaster, the Bhopal gas tragedy, ‘The Railway Men’ follows a group of railway employees whose unshakeable tenacity compels them to help save countless lives during the city’s darkest hours.

‘Nindiya’ (Reprise) is an ode to the undying human spirit and the determination to overcome any difficult situation.

The show is a first from the partnership between Netflix and YRF Entertainment. It is streaming on Netflix.