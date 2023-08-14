scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'BBOTT2': Pooja Bhatt gets evicted, calls Bebika her 'warrior princess'

By Agency News Desk

The Grand Finale of the second season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ has begun and it’s proving to be a gala affair for contestants and the audience alike. Actress-director Pooja Bhatt, became the first finalist to get evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. During the Grand Finale, Pooja called housemate Bebika Dhurve her “Warrior Princess”.

The two have developed a good camaraderie during the 8 weeks of the show’s runtime. Pooja and Bebika also performed to songs like ‘Aga Bai’ and ‘Hawa Hawai’. The two began their performance as Pooja said, “Koi bole ya na bole main toh bathroom saaf kar k hi rahungi”. While Bebika got on with her “Boti Boti” phrase.

Salman also praised Pooja’s efforts as he said that this is the first time when he has seen such a clean washroom in ‘Bigg Boss’ house. He said that it should not be considered a below par job because no work is big or small. HE said that he himself has cleaned the ‘Bigg Boss’ washroom as he used to do the same in his boarding school for the seniors and also during his jail time.

He said, “This season will be remembered as Pooja Bhatt’s season. You’ve managed to touch everyone’s hearts with your wisdom and presence.You entered the house with under 1 million followers and after a long hiatus, but still, you managed to make your presence felt. You had made my work easier in the house.”

Sporting a burnt orange jacket, a cream coloured t-shirt and a pair of denims, the Bollywood superstar looked dapper.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘BBOTT2’: Salman Khan sets floor on fire during grand finale
Next article
‘BBOTT2’: Krushna Abhishek brings house down with hilarious gig as ‘Jaggu Dada’
This May Also Interest You
News

‘BBOTT2’: Krushna Abhishek brings house down with hilarious gig as ‘Jaggu Dada’

News

‘BBOTT2’: Salman Khan sets floor on fire during grand finale

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Sisodia, Srijith lead Hubli Tigers to 7-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Sports

Jr Women’s Hockey League: Pritam Siwach, SAI Shakti, Har Academy win pool matches

News

'Rat In The Kitchen' allowed him to showcase his potential, says Mantra

Sports

Golf: Glover wins back-to-back titles, Matsuyama among 5 Asians make it to second play-offs event

Health & Lifestyle

WHO, Ayush Ministry to host global summit on traditional medicine

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans trend ‘HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH’

Sports

'If Pakistan can play in India, why can't we,' asks Hockey India's secretary general after Asian Champions Trophy

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Champions Bengaluru FC held by Indian Air Force Football Team 1-1

News

The Vaccine War: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi to showcase Indian scientists’ glory globally

News

Tutti Frutti: celebrating the incredible partnership between ‘warriors on two legs and four’

Health & Lifestyle

Earphone addiction driving hearing and speech disorders in Indians: Report

News

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing ‘Roots’

Technology

Tesla to build new '1st of its kind' data centres

News

Elvish Yadav Vs Abhishek Malhan: Who will win the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2? Vote here

Technology

Indian-origin scientist makes plant based meat more juicy with no fat

Technology

Researchers find no evidence that game play time limits for minors in China reduce longer play

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US