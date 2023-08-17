Bebika Dhurve surprises Abhishek Malhan as she visits him at the hospital

Bebika Dhurve recently visited her Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant and season 2’s first runner-up Abhishek Malhan in the hospital. She shared a picture with him on her social media handle.

Sharing their picture together, she wrote, “It had been a journey of highs and lows… even though u didn’t win the trophy u have won hearts of janta… get well soon and rise high always…@fukra_insaan.”

Apart from Bebika, fellow contestants like Manisha Rani, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Aashika Bhatia also visited Abhishek at the hospital to offer their support.