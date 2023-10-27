Bhuvan Bam brings new vibe to 'Takeshi's Castle' reboot

The iconic Japanese game show ‘Takeshi’s Castle’ which was scheduled to get its Indian reboot has now unveiled its official trailer, after releasing its hilarious teaser. In the trailer, Bhuvan Bam brings on an entirely new vibe to his commentary and is more than a match for Javed Jaffrey’s legendary commentary.

Full of Indian references, the dubbing of Bhuvan Bam is incredibly self-aware as he voices it with the same voice and personality of his BB Ki Vines character Titu Mama.

Kidnapped at gunpoint from his shoe store by the Yakuza, Titu Mama recreates the childhood nostalgia in after being revived after 34 years, and it is very aware of all the social media meme trends which it makes plenty of references which Indian audiences are almost 100 percent guaranteed to get.

Furthermore, Bhuvan Bam as ‘Titu Mama’ is also seen paying a tribute to the show’s seasoned commentator and beloved fan-favourite, Javed Jaffrey, along with a nod to his film ‘Jajantaram Mamantaram’.

The brand new version of the show retains all of its ‘80s oddities and hilarious attitude, featuring goofy get ups, funny challenges, and deliberately goofy VFX, as such retaining all the eccentric, adrenaline-fueled elements of the original version.

Actor-content creator Bhuvan Bam regarding his commentary for the show’s new version.Detailing his role, he said: “‘Takeshi’s Castle’ has been an integral part of my formative years and the commentary by Javed sir is etched as a core memory that still cracks me up everytime I think of it.

“So, when I was presented with the opportunity to be a part of its reboot, my excitement was boundless. As I previewed the new version, glimpses of which can be seen in the trailer, I decided that Titu Mama from BB Ki Vines, with his desi accent, uncle-next-door personality and unique perspectives, would be the perfect fit to provide commentary to this show’s reboot.”

The new version of ‘Takeshi’s Castle’ will exclusively premiere on Prime Video with eight episodes, and will stream in India from November 2, 2023.