scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Bhuvan Bam's 'Rafta Rafta' is about goofy man who keeps upsetting his wife

By News Bureau

Comedian, singer and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam is back in his goofy avatar with the new series ‘Rafta Rafta’, wherein he will be seen playing a husband who does everything to make his wife happy but fails to do so.

Bhuvan said the show portrays the roller-coaster of modern relationships.

It is the story about a newly married couple Karan (Bhuvan) and Nithya (Srishti Ganguli Rindani). Nithya shares her wish to go on a holiday to a beach and spending quality time with him but Karan upsets her with his ideas and she reacts to them by throwing his mobile into a bowl of raita.

At last, when things seemed to be working out between them and Nithya looked happy, Karan, because of his forgetful nature, messed up the dates of their trip and she lost her calm and threw away his mobile.

While throwing more light on the series, Bhuvan said: “I have grown up in a middle-class family and the way marriage is perceived has changed drastically over the years, certainly because of many factors, known and unknown.”

“While there is enough content available that narrates a romantic drama, we have tried to capture the nitty-gritty of a modern marriage in ‘Rafta Rafta’, with an unexpected twist,” he added.

Srishti also added on why she said ‘yes’ to the series and shared: “When I found out that I’ll be working alongside Bhuvan in the show, I was immediately convinced. I’ve always rooted for him as a content creator and now, as an actor.”

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam, ‘Rafta Rafta’ is a BB Ki Vines production. The series is created by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal and is directed by Vishal Gupta. The 7-episode romantic comedy will feature Bhuvan Bam and Srishti Ganguli Rindani as leads.

‘Rafta Rafta’ will stream on Amazon miniTV.

Previous article
Maha meets USA in 'MasterChef India' contestant's puran poli
Next article
Composting startup founder hopes to catch Namita Thapar's eye
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

China's Covid death data underestimate true toll: Report

Sports

Indian women's hockey team registers stellar 5-1 win over South Africa

Sports

ILT20: Vince scores half-century as Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by 6 wickets

News

Actress Pallavi Joshi injured on sets of 'The Vaccine War' in Hyd

Sports

Hockey World Cup: France beat South Africa 2-1, remain in contention for QF spot

Sports

India Open: Sen, Sindhu excited about home support in 'bigger than ever' event

Sports

Table tennis: China bags four titles at WTT Contender Durban

Technology

'Will you put in same regime as in Europe': SC on Google plea against CCI penalty

Sports

ILT20 introduces unique player awards; Green Belt for highest scorer, White for top wicket-taker

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia score late goal to secure 3-3 draw with Argentina

Technology

WEF Centre for the fourth Industrial Revolution to come up in Hyderabad

Sports

ARC Silver Stick Cup: Dynamix Achievers, Mayfair Polo secure wins on first day

Sports

All India Snooker Open: Laxman Rawat edges past Aditya Mehta to win title

News

After Bitta Karate in 'The Kashmir Files', Chinmay Mandlekar returns to play Godse

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands beat New Zealand 4-0; virtually seal berth in quarters

Sports

ITT20: When I got to know I will play under Pollard, my happiness doubled, says MI Emirates' Muhammad Waseem

Technology

First evidence of solitary waves near Mars may decode mystery behind ion loss

News

Gina Lollobrigida: The 'Mona Lisa of the 20th Century' (Obituary)

News

‘BB16’: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is captain again; Shalin, Tina, Sumbul, Soundarya nominated

News

Arrivederci, Gina Lollobrigida! You entertained the world – and made Kabir Bedi happy

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US