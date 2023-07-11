scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gifts his mahadev locket to Jiya Shankar

In the live feed of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan gifted his mahadev locket to Jiya Shankar.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been in the news for controversial reasons. In the live feed of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan gifted his mahadev locket to Jiya Shankar.

He says, “Tu Mahadev mein bahot manti hai na, ye le meri taraf se (locket of mahadev),show ke baad Abhi ko yaad karna,” Later he also says, “Tujhe Kedarnath jana chahiye, mein lekar chalunga mere sath aaiyo,”

In previous episode, Jiya Shankar read a comment about her bond with Jad Hadid, who recently apologised the country for his behaviour with Bebika Dhurve. The comment said Jad and Jiya’s bond is more like lovers and less like a father-daughter. Jiya took Bebika’s name, however, she did not make the comment.

She took a second guess and took Avinash’s name and this time too she was wrong. Terence then revealed that the comment was made during a conversation between Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Ryan Gosling flaunts his musical talent in new 'Barbie' trailer
