'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Abhishek Malhan taken to doctor ahead of finale

Abhishek Malhan, who has made it to the Top 5, was taken to a doctor as he was unwell ahead of the finale on August 14. 

By Agency News Desk

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant Abhishek Malhan, who has made it to the Top 5, was taken to a doctor as he was unwell ahead of the finale on August 14. According to the sources, Abhishek had body ache and was feeling weak due to viral fever.

“Abhishek was not hospitalised but was taken to the doctors’ as he was extremely unwell. He was provided with good medical care and will be seen at the grand finale,” a source told IANS.

Abhishek’s sister too confirmed the news on Twitter, now known as X. He may not perform at the finale episode on Monday night.

“Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery,” Abhishek’s sister Prerna wrote.

Abhishek had been keeping unwell for a week before his health deteriorated. The finale will air on Jio Cinema.

Contenders for the trophy for this season are Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve.

Agency News Desk
