scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Bebika Dhurve says Abhishek Malhan steals others content amid task

In 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', Bebika Dhurve's task is all about face reading of four contestants - Abhishek Malhan, Jia Shankar, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt.

By Agency News Desk
Bebika Dhurve says Abhishek Malhan steals others content amid task
Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, contestants are given an interesting task of face reading. Housemate Bebika Dhurve’s task is all about face reading of four contestants — Abhishek Malhan, Jia Shankar, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt.

The task aims to release the jail contestants, namely Aaliya, Akanksha, and Bebika. Each contestant will have a unique challenge to face, and the contestant to complete it successfully will be released from jail.

Regarding Abhishek, Bebika shares her analysis, stating that he possesses a generous and kind-hearted nature.

However, she also pointed out that he tends to display a two-faced personality and she doesn’t know which side to slap first.

Commenting on Abhishek’s profession, Bebika says he is creative but steals others’ content.

Moving on to Manisha, Bebika describes her as an emotional and easy-going person, someone who radiates happiness. However, she adds that Manisha sometimes puts on a facade of sweetness, hinting at a certain level of pretense.

When it comes to Pooja Bhatt, Bebika expresses her admiration, considering her to be a pure and genuine soul within the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house.

She comments further that she gets attached to people easily.

Lastly, Bebika assesses Jia Shankar, acknowledging her inclination towards jealousy and constant attention-seeking behaviour. Despite this, she appreciates Jia’s dressing sense.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on Jio Cinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Darshan Raval releases first single from second album 'Dard'
Next article
Bollywood and the nickname culture in India
This May Also Interest You
News

'Secret Invasion' director says series has 'interesting subversive Marvel tone'

Sports

BCCI invites fresh applications to fill one vacant spot in Men's Selection Committee

News

Tillotama Shome on how she cracked her character in 'The Night Manager'

News

Randeep Hooda wraps up 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Sports

International Boxing Association stripped of its recognition by IOC

Health & Lifestyle

Dengue, chikungunya cases could rise due to El Nino: WHO

Technology

New AI-enabled Outlook app to replace Mail, Calendar apps on Windows 11

News

Nora Fatehi to launch her new single ‘Sexy In My Dress’

News

Amanda Bynes' psychiatric hold likely to be extended

News

Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers to release ‘Do It Like That’

Health & Lifestyle

Pune pet dog undergoes laparoscopic gall-bladder removal surgery

Advertorial

Bollywood and the nickname culture in India

News

Darshan Raval releases first single from second album 'Dard'

Technology

Micron to set up $2.75 bn semiconductor assembly, test facility in India

News

Tina Turner's son arrested for possession of drugs

Sports

Sexual harassment case against WFI chief transferred to MP, MLA court

Technology

Submarine game sees spike in sales as search for missing OceanGate vessel intensifies

Technology

Infosys launches certification in AI & Generative AI skills

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US