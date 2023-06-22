'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Bebika Dhurve says Abhishek Malhan steals others content amid task

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, contestants are given an interesting task of face reading. Housemate Bebika Dhurve’s task is all about face reading of four contestants — Abhishek Malhan, Jia Shankar, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt.

The task aims to release the jail contestants, namely Aaliya, Akanksha, and Bebika. Each contestant will have a unique challenge to face, and the contestant to complete it successfully will be released from jail.

Regarding Abhishek, Bebika shares her analysis, stating that he possesses a generous and kind-hearted nature.

However, she also pointed out that he tends to display a two-faced personality and she doesn’t know which side to slap first.

Commenting on Abhishek’s profession, Bebika says he is creative but steals others’ content.

Moving on to Manisha, Bebika describes her as an emotional and easy-going person, someone who radiates happiness. However, she adds that Manisha sometimes puts on a facade of sweetness, hinting at a certain level of pretense.

When it comes to Pooja Bhatt, Bebika expresses her admiration, considering her to be a pure and genuine soul within the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house.

She comments further that she gets attached to people easily.

Lastly, Bebika assesses Jia Shankar, acknowledging her inclination towards jealousy and constant attention-seeking behaviour. Despite this, she appreciates Jia’s dressing sense.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on Jio Cinema.