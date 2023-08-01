scorecardresearch
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants get a moment of love as they meet their families

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestants get a moment of love as they see their families and wept tears of joy, born out of the many tense and nerve wracking moments

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants get a moment of love as they meet their families
As the house is heating up with its grand finale drawing closer and closer by every minute, the contestants of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ will get a moment of love as they saw their families and wept tears of joy, born out of the many tense and nerve wracking moments they’ve had to undergo in the house.

This will now lead to a whirlwind of emotions as the emotional drama only gets more intense and carries on wayward, until the grand finale finally happens.

The table is currently set for eight contestants as Aashika Bhatia was recently evicted from the house.

The remaining contestants who have managed to stay for this long include Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Jad Hadid, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhruve.

First Jiya Shankar’s mother opened up on her harsh life and her determination to push through all obstacles. Then Abhishek and Avinash had a chance to meet their mothers and they began crying as they embraced them warmly with their parents weeping as well, while comforting them.

Manisha also saw her father after a very long time and they both embraced each other in a heartfelt moment saying how they have missed one another, while her father pushes her on to do her best giving her all the motivation she needs to succeed.

Jad Hadid saw his daughter online and started weeping saying that this was by far the best gift he had received so far.

Elvish and Bebika are yet to meet their parents though fans are wanting to witness their emotional scenes as well. Perhaps they too will make an appearance and unleash another heartfelt moment.

The grand finale is approaching and just before that, the contestants need all the confidence and their wits about them, so a meeting up with their families will just give them all the strength and determination they need.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on Jio Cinema.

