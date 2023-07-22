'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish, Falaq engage in fiery argument over food

The house is heating up once more as the contestants in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ engage in fiery arguments once more. Drama, tension and swag is a standard trope of the show, but as the captaincy challenge proceeds, so do the confrontations between the participants get hotter and more intense.

This time, Elvish is seen arguing with his fellow members over food, as the others are making parathas with Elvish chastising the contestants cooking the food, engaging in an argument with Falaq on the new ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.

The Captaincy has gone ahead, and the eliminations will soon begin with fans searching up for the poll results to make their own respective predictions. As the concept of the show gets an interesting twist, fans get more excited to watch what will happen next.

While the last ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode was done in Salman Khan’s absence leading to Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh hosting the show, Salman Khan will be back in full ‘Dabangg’ mode and someone will have to face his anger. As to who that will be, only time can tell.

The show has already come with a lot of exciting twists, some dramatic, some funny and some just unpredictable, the most famous one or rather infamous one being Jiya pouring hand wash in Elvish’s cold water which got her much criticism from the hosts, audiences and participants.

Now Elvish donning his black scarf has become the dictator captain, and he is unsparing. As some of the contestants refuse to obey his orders, Elvish is fuming with rage and is going to go berserk leading to much fierce arguments and a possible clash of fists.

No one is safe or free from blame, because apart from the whole Elvish and Falaq thing aside, Avinash also had his bad moments with Aashika and Bebika and Manisha having their moment, each taking pot shots at one another and making personal comments in less than a graceful manner.

So naturally, a lot of controversy has emerged and with the return of Salman Khan and the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, ‘Tiger’ will definitely unleash his claws on someone with his anger.

To watch these arguments and ride of twists and turns with the fuming intensity, viewers can tune in to watch ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streaming on JioCinema.