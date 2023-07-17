scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Housemates vote for Elvish Yadav as personal assistant of everyone

’Elvish Yadav was chosen as the personal assistant of contestants present in the show.

By Agency News Desk
In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Elvish Yadav was chosen as the personal assistant of contestants present in the show.

It happened during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek turned hosts in Salman Khan’s absence.

They question Elvish and Aashika Bhatia to point out their own good traits which they think make them better than the others.

Elvish said that he was more flexible in making conversation with anyone while he claimed that Aashika could not do that. While, Aashika said out that she minds her own business and does not poke her nose in anyone’s life without any reason.

Housemates had to choose one between Aashika and Elvish to be their personal assistant. Elvish got more votes. He was feted with the personal assistant of contestants tag. And as the rule, his housemates can assign any personal task to him.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on Jio Cinema.

