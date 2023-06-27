Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar says ‘Mere babu ke saath soyegi mein aaj’ and Abhishek Malhan blushing

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is providing enough entertainment to fans. Within a week, the show managed to capture audiences’ attention with its fights, drama and action. Well, there is friendship and love too.

Netizens are quite happy with the bond that is developing between Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan. In fact, their shippers have already coined a name for them, i.e., AbhiYa.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya was seen entertaining the audience with her funny accent. Jiya was asking Bigg Boss to give navvari saree so she could entertain audience.

Later she said, “Fir main bhi tereko babu shona bulati hain naa looking at Abhishek. He was seen blushing. She also said, “Mere babu ke saath soyegi mein aaj raat”. The whole group Aaliya, Akanksha, Abhishek were seen laughing.