scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar's mother opens up about her harsh life

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Jiya Shankar's mother Surekha Gavli spoke about her childhood, sharing many heartfelt details regarding her life

By Agency News Desk
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar's mother opens up about her harsh life
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar's mother opens up about her harsh life

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant Jiya Shankar’s mother Surekha Gavli spoke about her childhood, sharing many heartfelt details regarding her life, the troubles she’s had to face while growing up.

During Jiya’s bonding moment with Abhishek Malhan, Jiya’s mom shared a heartfelt story of her separation from Jiya’s father.

Narrating her life story to Abhishek, her mother said that Jiya has not opened up emotionally in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, as she is very sensitive and emotional, and as such a bit distant in that regard.

Surekha revealed that Jiya had a very tough childhood, having experienced her parents’ separation when she was only 13 years old. Since then, Jiya has worked very hard, climbing up the ladder in a world of turmoil, and all that she has accomplished currently has been of her own making.

“She has had it a lot harder than most, but with her resilience and mental strength she has managed to carve a strong place for herself in the industry without any Godfather’s support.”

As such, Surekha’s heartfelt revelation sheds light on Jiya’s determination to overcome obstacles and establish herself in the industry on her own merit.

This displays Jiya’s actual strength where she has been determined throughout her life to prove her capabilities to others, on the basis of her own talent and without relying on external support. Jiya’s journey serves as an inspiration to many, as she demonstrates the power of self-belief and hard work.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on Jio Cinema.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ridley Scott cast Joaquin Phoenix after his performance in 'Joker'
Next article
‘Next two months crucial for the team’, says Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Ultrasound & MRI combo can detect prostate cancer faster: Study

News

Tamannaah Bhatia blushes as paps say “oh ho best jodi’ with boyfriend Vijay Varma

Technology

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker appears on FCC filing, reveals new design

Sports

Ashes much like a heavyweight boxing fight, says England head coach Brendon McCullum

Technology

Reddit rolls out improved web experiences for logged-out users

News

'Made in Heaven 2' trailer sets tone for grandeur, personal setbacks, intense drama

Sports

‘Next two months crucial for the team’, says Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh

News

Ridley Scott cast Joaquin Phoenix after his performance in 'Joker'

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional as he enters house to meet Pooja

Technology

Former AWS exec Puneet Chandok to lead Microsoft’s India operations

Technology

Meta purges over 27 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in June in India

Technology

Motorola launches new affordable phone with 6.5 Full HD+ display, 5000mAH battery & more

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp ” Netizens troll poor Sara trying to make chemistry with a wall!”

News

Lucy Liu, David Harbour, Seth Rogan among celebrities to join picket line

News

Stebin Ben's 'Ishq Ka Asar' is a romantic number with old school vibe

Sports

World University Games: India win gold in women's Rifle 3-Position team, bronze in 10m Air Pistol team

Technology

Every 4th person globally anaemic, cases rising rapidly for women: Lancet

News

Cardi B suspect in battery case after throwing microphone into concert crowd

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US