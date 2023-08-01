scorecardresearch
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional as he enters house to meet Pooja

When filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house to meet his filmmaker-daughter Pooja Bhatt, who is a contestant in the show.

Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional as he enters 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house to meet Pooja Bhatt
Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt

With the family week going on in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt entered the house to meet his filmmaker-daughter Pooja Bhatt, who is a contestant in the show. 

He shares heartwarming words with each contestant, acknowledging their unique qualities. He praises Bebika as a strong woman, calls Jad a handsome guy, and describes Abhishek as a softy hidden within a coconut shell.

The most touching moment comes when Mahesh Bhatt meets Elvish. He expresses that when Elvish cried on a previous Weekend Ka Vaar, it touched his heart deeply. He recalls a personal story, sharing a transformative experience in his life.

He narrates how, during a time when he was lost and struggled with alcohol, the birth of his daughter Shaheen changed him completely. Seeing Shaheen ignore him upon her birth made him realise the impact of his actions and led him to give up alcohol for the last 36 years.

Mahesh reminisces about the birth of his daughter, Pooja, when he was just 23 years old. He got married at the age of 20 and faced significant challenges, having to arrange Rs 1500.

When he first saw Pooja, she looked angry, and he felt that she was born to bring about positive change, she is like a godchild to him.

This is not the first time Mahesh has entered the show. Previously, he entered the television version of the show, hosted by Salman Khan but as a guest, where he offered Sunny Leone the film ‘Jism 2’. This time he is just entering as a family member.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on Jio Cinema.

0
