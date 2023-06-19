scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reveals people used to call her alcoholic

Pooja Bhatt was seen candidly sharing about her journey of overcoming alcoholism at the age of 44.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Pooja Bhatt reveals people used to call her alcoholic

Salman Khan also made his digital debut as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. On Day 2, the contestants were seen forming connections inside the house and they shared anecdotes of their personal lives. Pooja Bhatt was seen candidly sharing about her journey of overcoming alcoholism at the age of 44.

Pooja Bhatt,during a chat with Cyrus Broacha, opened up about recovering from alcoholism at the age of 44. “I had a drinking problem, and that’s why I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit,” she shared.

Pooja Bhatt added, “Society gives a license to men and thus they can openly speak about being addicted and recovering from alcoholism. However, women don’t openly drink and so they don’t openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism, I realised that why should I recover in the closet?”

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow's form and fitness 'a huge concern', says Mark Butcher
Next article
Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain-starrer ‘The Storyteller’ to open London Indian Film Festival on June 22
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple Vision Pro could give doctors 'superpowers', says US-based surgeon

News

Varun Dhawan and Sikandar Kher in Serbia for ‘Citadel’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Robinson should have been punished for trying to incite reaction from Khawaja, says Healy

News

Aaliya Siddiqui: I am on Bigg Boss to get my identity back

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt says she was tagged 'alcoholic'

News

Hrithik uploads shirtless pic, Saba Azad reacts with fire and heart emojis

News

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Varun Dhawan-Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal preponed to July

News

'PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue' theatrical to debut in India on July 20

Technology

Hackers threaten to leak 80GB of stolen Reddit data

News

Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain-starrer ‘The Storyteller’ to open London Indian Film Festival on June 22

Sports

Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow's form and fitness 'a huge concern', says Mark Butcher

Sports

Kyrgios has more chance to defeat Djokovic at Wimbledon, says Carlos Alcaraz

Sports

James Rodriguez eyeing 2026 World Cup qualification with Colombia

Technology

Jack Ma appears to discuss 'understanding of mathematics' with students

Technology

Google-backed Adda247 acquires Veeksha to create 3D experiences for students

Health & Lifestyle

Screening, awareness on stem cell therapy to help fight sickle cell disease

News

Pragati Mishra of 'UP-65' listened to its audio book version at bedtime for prep

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Manisha Rani kisses Jad Hadid on the cheek

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US