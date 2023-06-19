Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reveals people used to call her alcoholic

Salman Khan also made his digital debut as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. On Day 2, the contestants were seen forming connections inside the house and they shared anecdotes of their personal lives. Pooja Bhatt was seen candidly sharing about her journey of overcoming alcoholism at the age of 44.

Pooja Bhatt,during a chat with Cyrus Broacha, opened up about recovering from alcoholism at the age of 44. “I had a drinking problem, and that’s why I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit,” she shared.

Pooja Bhatt added, “Society gives a license to men and thus they can openly speak about being addicted and recovering from alcoholism. However, women don’t openly drink and so they don’t openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism, I realised that why should I recover in the closet?”