scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt says she and her father Mahesh Bhatt are dropouts

Pooja Bhatt will be seen making some thought provoking statements on education. 

By Agency News Desk
'Bigg Boss OTT 2' Pooja Bhatt says she and her father Mahesh Bhatt are dropouts
'Bigg Boss OTT 2' Pooja Bhatt says she and her father Mahesh Bhatt are dropouts

In the upcoming episode of controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt will be seen making some thought provoking statements on education. 

In a candid conversation inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Pooja made a thought-provoking remark that challenged the common perception of the relationship between degree and education.

She emphasized that a degree does not necessarily define one’s education or capabilities.

“My father and I are dropouts, but it goes to show that degree and education are not really related,” she said.

She further attributed her strong command of English to her schooling in a Parsi institution.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on JioCinema. The show is hosted by Salman Khan.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in England’s playing eleven for fourth Test
Next article
Women’s Ashes 'best series ever in history of the women's game': Heather Knight
This May Also Interest You
News

Vijay Varma's character finds new purpose to remain a cop in 'Kaalkoot' trailer

Technology

ServiceNow unveils 'Innovation Centre' for Indian firms to redefine work with GenAI

News

Ajay Devgn spends time with family, says 'nothing more sacred'

Sports

Women’s Ashes: We pride ourselves in winning the key moments, says Alyssa Healy

Sports

We copied a little of Murray, Roger and Novak: Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on Wimbledon triumph

News

Salman Khan issues notice against fake casting calls under his name

Technology

Nokia, TSSC open 5G skill development centre in India

Sports

Women’s Ashes 'best series ever in history of the women's game': Heather Knight

Sports

Ashes 2023: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in England’s playing eleven for fourth Test

Sports

Ashes 2023: Tim Paine prefers Hazlewood over Boland, sees no place for Green in fourth Test

Technology

Microsoft may kill Xbox Live Gold subscription

Health & Lifestyle

‘Before your heart fails, it warns you’: Experts

News

Margot Robbie: 'In Barbie Land, it's the opposite; women Barbies run everything'

Technology

Google Play Store sees huge drop in apps amid tough policies

Technology

Siddaramaiah holds talks with Foxconn CEO (Ld)

News

'Neerja' was an opportunity to test my mettle in a fresh role: Sneha Wagh

News

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor surprise fans at special screening of 'Bawaal'

News

Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Thunder’ Nayanthara’s poster from ‘Jawan’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US