'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Team C contestants fight each other to sell max number of toys for 'Ticket To Finale'

The 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' is giving out the 'Ticket to the Finale Week'

By Agency News Desk
The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is giving out the ‘Ticket to the Finale Week’.  But grabbing the ticket is not child’s play as all the members of Team C compete with each other to get that ticket in a hilariously fierce competition. Team C comprises contestants Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, and Bebika Dhurve.

Fierce and hilarious are not exactly synonymous with one another, presenting the viewers with a dichotomy. But it sure is welcome, as the new episode, the promo of which was shared on Thursday, promises comedy, action and drama all packed in one as each member of Team C competes to sell the most amount of stuffed toys with one another for pearls and their supporters can steal said pearls and toys from the rival contenders and keep it in their favourite contender’s shop

Elsewhere, Avinash and Abhishek have engaged in a stormy argument and Elvish sure seems to be having a blast being all witty, clever and still keeping up his cool becoming pretty much of a fan favourite at this point. He also has the support of Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Aashika Bhatia.

Pooja Bhatt supported Bebika and Jad supported Jiya while Avinash Sachdev was the ‘sanchalak’ of the task. The task, however, couldn’t be completed as it got interrupted due to a fight between the contestants.

Earlier we saw Falaq getting evicted and Salman Khan raging at her as he refused to air one of her episodes due to her antics. She had also managed to annoy many viewers whose poll had led to her elimination. Now the fight is getting fierce as Manisha and Bebika have not done much for their reputation.

The competition may have its funny moments, but it is getting more thrilling and more suspense is yet to come. One thing is certain here, whoever maintains their calm amid all this tension will have an edge, and so far Elvish seems to be in the lead for that, but nothing is certain yet so audiences should not make assumptions. Also what Salman has planned can’t really be predicted.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

The tides are turning, and the winner of the ‘Ticket To Finale Week’ will be the true captain of the show.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
