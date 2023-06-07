scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT season 2 gets a premiere date; Salman Khan to host new season

Salman Khan will be hosting the upcoming second season of Bigg Boss OTT Hindi, JioCinema announced Tuesday.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The reality series will be streaming on JioCinema for free from June 17.

“Everyone’s favourite @beingsalmankhan is all set to bring back India’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss to OTT! Aur iss baar, lagayenge bhi aap aur bachayenge bhi aap.Stay tuned for the #BBOTT2 anthem drop.#BBOTT2onJioCinema streaming free 17 June onwards. #BiggBossOTT2” Jio Cinema posted on Instagram alongside a teaser of the popular series.

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT Hindi was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The winner was Divya Agarwal.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc.
Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he greets fans bare feet: 'My well wishers are my temple'
'IBD 3' to celebrate Indian cinema with 'Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal' special
