BTS Jimin’s Honest Confession About His Time in the Military Will Make You Appreciate Him More

BTS member Jimin has unintentionally reignited public discussion about the conditions faced by young soldiers in South Korea’s military. The conversation began after the release of the new trailer for the travel docuseries Are You Sure?!, in which Jimin casually reflected on a difficult moment from his enlistment period.

Both Jimin and Jungkook completed their mandatory military service earlier this year, joining the rest of BTS, who have already been discharged. In the trailer for their upcoming series, the two share a candid exchange about their time in the military. Jimin revealed that he once went five days without taking a shower, saying, “I didn’t shower for five days.” While many fans chuckled at his humorous storytelling, others expressed concern, criticising the harsh conditions soldiers often face and questioning the overall treatment of enlistees.

This is not the first time such concerns have surfaced. When Jimin and RM were discharged earlier this year, fans noted how exhausted they looked, sparking renewed conversations about the pressures endured by idols and civilians alike during mandatory service. Jimin’s latest anecdote further fuelled debate about the need for improved hygiene standards and better living conditions within the South Korean military.

Reactions online ranged from amusement to worry. One fan commented, “They’re talking about not showering for five whole days… and Jimin is cracking up while telling it. I can’t stop laughing.” Another wrote, “I’m glad Jimin is done with his service and can look back and laugh now.”

Amid the discussion, fans also celebrated Jimin’s on-screen reunion with Jungkook. The duo returns in Are You Sure?! Season 2, where they will travel through Switzerland and Vietnam—including stops at Matterhorn, Hoi An, Poschiavo, and Da Nang. According to BIGHIT Music, the series captures their “natural reactions and true personalities” as they navigate new environments with just a guidebook in hand. The eight-episode season premieres on Disney+ on December 3.