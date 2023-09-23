scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Cameras begin to roll for ‘Shark Tank India 3’

By Agency News Desk
Cameras begin to roll for 'Shark Tank India 3'
Shark Tank India - Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain

The cameras have started rolling for the third season of the business reality television series ‘Shark Tank India’. The third season will see Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain reprising their roles as investors who test the waters for the contestants and dig deep into their business ideas and insights.

Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua will also be seen taking on the role of the host once again adding tickles to the complex business discussions.

The show will provide a platform for business aspirants to chase their entrepreneurial dreams with their business ideas to experienced investors and business experts who are referred to as ‘The Sharks’.

The show is the Indian franchise of the American show ‘Shark Tank’. It shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their company. The first season of the show aired on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television from 20 December 2021 to 4 February 2022, and became a huge talking point owing to the memes that were created based on investor Ashneer Grover’s quirky one liners.

The platform will soon announce the all-new sharks of this season.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ will stream soon on Sony LIV.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Guess who’s returning in Loki Season 2
Next article
Seerat Kapoor and Sharwanand shoot party anthem
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US