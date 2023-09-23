Cameras begin to roll for ‘Shark Tank India 3’

The cameras have started rolling for the third season of the business reality television series ‘Shark Tank India’. The third season will see Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain reprising their roles as investors who test the waters for the contestants and dig deep into their business ideas and insights.

Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua will also be seen taking on the role of the host once again adding tickles to the complex business discussions.

The show will provide a platform for business aspirants to chase their entrepreneurial dreams with their business ideas to experienced investors and business experts who are referred to as ‘The Sharks’.

The show is the Indian franchise of the American show ‘Shark Tank’. It shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their company. The first season of the show aired on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television from 20 December 2021 to 4 February 2022, and became a huge talking point owing to the memes that were created based on investor Ashneer Grover’s quirky one liners.

The platform will soon announce the all-new sharks of this season.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ will stream soon on Sony LIV.