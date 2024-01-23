Let’s celebrate Ramayana’s wisdom with Devdutt’s ‘Suno Ramayana’

As the world turns its gaze towards India for the momentous consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, let us take a moment to reflect on the teachings of the age-old Ramayana. Renowned mythologist and author, Devdutt Pattanaik, offers a fresh take on the timeless teachings and invaluable lessons of the cherished Indian epic in his Audible podcast, ‘Suno Ramayana Devdutt Pattanaik ke Saath’, inviting listeners to embark on a meaningful journey into life’s wisdom. Below are a few insights derived from his interpretation of the Ramayana:

The purpose of life is not just to feed yourself, but it is also to feed others

In accordance with Hindu dharma and shastra, the journey of learning is delineated into four stages: brahmacharya ashram (studenthood), grahasta ashram (household life), vanaprastha ashram (retirement), and sanyas (renunciation). Devdutt discusses how Lord Ram, following his return from the tirth yatra, found himself contemplating the purpose of life, torn between the desire for sanyas and the pursuit of dharma and karma.

Amidst these contemplations, he sought guidance from Yog Vashishth. It was then that he learned a profound truth – the purpose of life is not merely self-sustenance but also contributing to others. Subsequently, Lord Ram chose to embrace the responsibilities of a king, understanding that true moksha, or liberation, lies in selflessly providing for the well-being of his subjects.

There shouldn’t be greater appreciation for bigger contributions and lower appreciation for smaller contributions. Whoever gives a hundred percent commitment, is worthy of praise and appreciation.

Devdutt also highlights another important lesson. When reflecting on the construction of Ram Setu bridge, he points out that many creatures and friends of nature, including a humble squirrel, joined forces to support the monumental task. Lord Ram’s acknowledgment of every contribution, irrespective of size and strength, became a profound teaching. The vaanars, in their might, carried large stones, while the small squirrel diligently brought pebbles.

According to Devdutt, although the Vaanars found amusement in the comparison, Lord Ram emphasised equal appreciation for both contributions. This lesson highlights the value of wholehearted commitment over the magnitude of one’s efforts. The Ramayana teaches that genuine dedication, regardless of size or scale, deserves equal praise.

When we search for God within us, it leads us to path of becoming dharmic

During Lord Ram’s grand crowning ceremony upon his return from exile, Devdutt Pattanaik shares a fascinating episode. Hanuman, gifted with a pearl necklace, astounded everyone by chewing on it, a gesture that showcased his simplicity and detachment from material possessions.

Devdutt sheds light on Hanuman’s belief, that as a Vaanar, he found sustenance in fruits and questioned the relevance of pearls. Hanuman, expressing his deep connection with Lord Ram, revealed that he perceives Ram within himself, within his heart. To demonstrate this, he tore open his chest, revealing Lord Ram and Sita seated within him. According to Devdutt, this profound concept, rooted in the Aadhyatmic Ramayana, symbolises the divine presence within every being, encouraging individuals to seek God within themselves and follow a righteous path.