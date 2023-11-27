Slum Golf: Decoding Sharad Kelkar’s motivation for diving into the world of sports drama

Amazon miniTV recently released their anticipated sports drama, ‘Slum Golf’. The web series is an inspirational story of a young boy, Pawan, who leaves no stones unturned to fulfil his dream and fights against all odds of the society. The series is based on true stories of caddies who turned golfers, particularly Anil Mane of Bombay Presidency Golf Course, credited with popularising “Slum Golf.” The exciting sports drama features Sharad Kelkar, Mayur More, and Arjan Singh Aujla in pivotal roles.

Sharad Kelkar, who essays the role of coach Rane, talks about his favourite sports drama of all time. “I like Inside Edge’s first season, which was on Prime Video. Additionally, when it comes to sports dramas, it seems that there’s a limited selection.”

“However, one film that stands out for me is The Greatest Game Ever Played, which revolves around golf and another gem that I like is Chak De India. While Hollywood has produced a handful of sports dramas, I believe Chak De India and Lagaan, has its own fan base in India, he shared.”

Further adding to what made him say yes to the series, Slum Golf, he said, “First of all name, the narration from Vinay and Prathusha, the storyline, the character, and the scope of performance in that particular character, and obviously Amazon miniTV.”

Created by Temple Bells Films and directed by Sujay Dahake, Slum Golf is a complete package of entertainment, including strong narrative, inspiring characters, and endless quotable and emotional moments that make us laugh, cry, cheer, and feel motivated all at once.