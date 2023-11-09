When Cyrus Broacha apologised to Kapil Dev

Cyrus Broacha, the iconic talkative personality who has entertained audiences since the ’90s, was on top of his witty and sarcastic best in the debut episode of the brand-new podcast, ‘Bluntly Streaming’. Inside the cracking 21-minute of the episode hosted by Sumedha Malhotra, the original “Bakra Boy of India” offered an unexpected apology that set off a series of thumbs up for him on social media.

Broacha’s humour has always been known for its sharp wit and satirical edge. In same spirit, his recent comparison of Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, to an Indian politician left the twitter world rolling in laughter. This unusual pairing can only be Broacha’s brainchild 🙂 As candid as he can be, he also is compassionate and recounted how he once felt compelled to apologize to Kapil Dev, acknowledging that his words could be misinterpreted.

The incident belongs to a time when Cyrus’ Dad, the renowned lawyer Mr. Broacha, who he recently lost, had reprimanded him. He’d apparently warned Cyrus to stay away from insulting and demeaning a legend like Kapil Dev in any way whatsoever. The joke was supposed to be humorous and satirical, but Cyrus understood that it may have been misinterpreted by many people who saw it.

“Mr. Kapil Dev’s contributions to cricket and his country are immense and they deserve nothing but respect from me and everyone else on this planet. I deeply regret any offence my comments may have caused.” He approached Kapil Dev.

The aftermath of the apology left fans and the media in suspense, appreciating his down to earth demeanour. Amidst all this, Broacha continued to do what he does best – making people laugh and scratch their heads. His most recent suggestion to shut down the internet for six months is just one of his many absurd propositions. And while some laughed, others seriously pondered its implications on modern life as a poignant point.

‘Bluntly Streaming’ is not digging out a controversy; it offers relief as a hilarious and insightful journey into the life and experiences of a true entertainment icon. In the debut episode, Broacha candidly discusses a range of topics, from his thoughts on Bigg Boss and how it wasn’t the bickerings but the foodie’s nightmare meals that made him lose weight.

The conversation covers Broacha’s erstwhile weekly show, “The Week That Wasn’t,” that drew ire from politicians, his early days at MTV, his acting experiences, and humorous anecdotes from his career. He even touches upon topics like reality shows, Elon Musk’s influence on the world, and the addictive nature of smartphones. In summary, “Bluntly Streaming” promises to provide laughter and entertainment in every episode.

For those interested in a good dose of laughter and entertainment, “Bluntly Streaming” is a must-listen podcast. It’s hosted by Sumedha, who brings a fresh and candid perspective to the show with a new guest every time, pun at a time.