Dating reality series 'Temptation Island' to get an India spin

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The popular American dating reality series ‘Temptation Island’ is all set to get an Indian spin and will be streaming on JioCinema.

For the first time ever in India, couples will be seen putting their relationship to test in front of the entire nation in the enchanting setting of a tropical paradise called “Temptation Island”.

Produced by Banijay Asia and powered by Too Yumm, ‘Temptation Island’ will provide a unique opportunity for viewers to witness the ultimate relationship test.

The couples will be tempted to sever old ties and explore new romances as they wilfully separate and immerse themselves in an environment filled with irresistible allure.

Surrounded by charming singles, they will grapple with their feelings, confront unfamiliar temptations, and delve into their deepest desires.

‘Temptation Island’ India will soon premiere on JioCinema.

