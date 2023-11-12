David Harbour 'thrilled' to be back for Season 5 of 'Stranger Things'

David Harbour is set to return to the town of Hawkins one last time, as ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 will conclude the chapter of the Upside Down, and all its chaos. After the end of the actors’ strike, Harbour said he was “thrilled” to make his comeback on the popular sci-fi horror show.

While attending the BoxLunch Holiday Gala, an event honoring Feeding America, in Los Angeles earlier this week, the actor, 48, told People that shooting may very well commence from November 13 itself.

“I mean, I don’t know if we’ll be shooting next week, but yeah, as soon as possible. They literally called me, I think it was 10 minutes after the SAG-AFTRA thing on Twitter (now X),” he explained. “The first AD (assistant director) is like, ‘So, get the flight for you on Monday, right? We’ll be acting in Atlanta.’”

He added: “I’m thrilled with that. I’m ready to work. I mean, there are other people that maybe aren’t, but I am thrilled.”

Describing how his life has been since the actor’s strike and before that the WGA strike took Hollywood by storm since the whole year, he said that the whole experience has been very depressing.

Talking to People, he detailed: “I mean, you have to ask my wife (Lily Allen), because I’ve been sitting on the couch depressed as hell. It’s been bad.”

He added: “I mean, it’s like what happened to me in the same way in COVID where you think to yourself like, ‘Oh, now I kind of have all this time,’ and then you just check your Google alerts every five minutes and are just neurotically insecure. So, I did nothing.

“Maybe I read half a book, watched a bunch of TV, and then something else, but as of now I’m super excited to be back.”

The ‘Black Widow’ actor also said that the strikes had impacted his relationship with his wife, and for the better in bit of a weird turn as it did allow him to get a bit closer to his wife, and his kids. However, he is now glad that the strikes are over.

“Ultimately, it’s very good because you get to know someone. But, let me tell you, my wife likes when I go to work because it’s nice for her to have her life and me to have my life and for us not to just annoy each other by being around all the time.”

“We have these two kids, and it’s so great,” Harbour added, referring to his stepchildren, Allen’s daughters Ethel, 11 and Marnie, 10, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper. “We get to raise them and stuff, and as our marriage continues, we grow closer and closer.”