Demon Slayer Season 3 finale will be an extended 70-minute episode

Japanese animation studio Ufotable has announced that the final episode of Season 3 of the highly popular dark fantasy action anime series ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ will be an extended 70-minute episode. The finale is set to air on June 18 in Japan and will be titled ‘A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light’.

Based on the manga of the same name by author and illustrator Kotoharu Gotogue, the series follows the journey of protagonist Tanjiro and his sister turned demon Nezuko, who join the elite fighting corps known as the Demon Slayers after the murder of theair family by the demon king Muzan.

Following the death of their family, the two embark upon a dark and gruesome journey where they wage war to destroy Muzan and his horde of man-eating demons.

Season 3 of the anime adapts the Swordsmith Village Arc of the anime focusing on the two Upper Moon demons who have invaded the hidden village of the swordsmiths who craft the special blades used by the demon slayers.

Japanese animation studio Ufotable in a tweet said: “Next week, we will present the final episode of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Swordsmith Village Arc’. This special broadcast will be extended to a 70-minute finale. We hope you will enjoy it until the very end. #DemonSlayer.”