Disney+ Hotstar to livestream the 96th Oscars® in India

Disney+ Hotstar announced the 96th Oscars® will be live-streamed, Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the live show for the fourth time.

By Editorial Desk
The Academy Award Oscar Statuette

Disney+ Hotstar announced today that the 96th Oscars® will be live-streamed in India on Monday, March 11 at 4 AM IST. Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the live show for the fourth time.

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (NOMINEES)

BRADLEY COOPER
Maestro

COLMAN DOMINGO
Rustin

PAUL GIAMATTI
The Holdovers

CILLIAN MURPHY
Oppenheimer

JEFFREY WRIGHT
American Fiction

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (NOMINEES)

STERLING K. BROWN
American Fiction

ROBERT DE NIRO
Killers of the Flower Moon

ROBERT DOWNEY JR.
Oppenheimer

RYAN GOSLING
Barbie

MARK RUFFALO
Poor Things

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE (NOMINEES)

ANNETTE BENING
Nyad

LILY GLADSTONE
Killers of the Flower Moon

SANDRA HÜLLER
Anatomy of a Fall

CAREY MULLIGAN
Maestro

EMMA STONE
Poor Things

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (NOMINEES)

EMILY BLUNT
Oppenheimer

DANIELLE BROOKS
The Color Purple

AMERICA FERRERA
Barbie

JODIE FOSTER
Nyad

DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH
The Holdovers

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (NOMINEES)

THE BOY AND THE HERON
Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

ELEMENTAL
Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

NIMONA
Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

ROBOT DREAMS
Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

CINEMATOGRAPHY (NOMINEES)

EL CONDE
Edward Lachman

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Rodrigo Prieto

MAESTRO
Matthew Libatique

OPPENHEIMER
Hoyte van Hoytema

POOR THINGS
Robbie Ryan

COSTUME DESIGN (NOMINEES)

BARBIE
Jacqueline Durran

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Jacqueline West

NAPOLEON
Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

OPPENHEIMER
Ellen Mirojnick

POOR THINGS
Holly Waddington

DIRECTING (NOMINEES)

ANATOMY OF A FALL
Justine Triet

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Martin Scorsese

OPPENHEIMER
Christopher Nolan

POOR THINGS
Yorgos Lanthimos

THE ZONE OF INTEREST
Jonathan Glazer

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM (NOMINEES)

BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT
Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

THE ETERNAL MEMORY
Maite Alberdi

FOUR DAUGHTERS
Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

TO KILL A TIGER
Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL
Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM (NOMINEES)

THE ABCS OF BOOK BANNING
Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

THE BARBER OF LITTLE ROCK
John Hoffman and Christine Turner

ISLAND IN BETWEEN
S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

THE LAST REPAIR SHOP
Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

NǍI NAI & WÀI PÓ
Sean Wang and Sam Davis

FILM EDITING (NOMINEES)

ANATOMY OF A FALL
Laurent Sénéchal

THE HOLDOVERS
Kevin Tent

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Thelma Schoonmaker

OPPENHEIMER
Jennifer Lame

POOR THINGS
Yorgos Mavropsaridis

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM (NOMINEES)

IO CAPITANO
Italy

PERFECT DAYS
Japan

SOCIETY OF THE SNOW
Spain

THE TEACHERS’ LOUNGE
Germany

THE ZONE OF INTEREST
United Kingdom

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING (NOMINEES)

GOLDA
Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

MAESTRO
Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

OPPENHEIMER
Luisa Abel

POOR THINGS
Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

SOCIETY OF THE SNOW
Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE) (NOMINEES)

AMERICAN FICTION
Laura Karpman

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
John Williams

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Robbie Robertson

OPPENHEIMER
Ludwig Göransson

POOR THINGS
Jerskin Fendrix

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG) (NOMINEES)

THE FIRE INSIDE
from Flamin’ Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

I’M JUST KEN
from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

IT NEVER WENT AWAY
from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

WAHZHAZHE (A SONG FOR MY PEOPLE)
from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George

WHAT WAS I MADE FOR?
from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

BEST PICTURE (NOMINEES)

AMERICAN FICTION
Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

ANATOMY OF A FALL
Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

BARBIE
David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

THE HOLDOVERS
Mark Johnson, Producer

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

MAESTRO
Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

OPPENHEIMER
Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers

PAST LIVES
David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

POOR THINGS
Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

THE ZONE OF INTEREST
James Wilson, Producer

PRODUCTION DESIGN (NOMINEES)

BARBIE
Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

NAPOLEON
Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

OPPENHEIMER
Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

POOR THINGS
Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

ANIMATED SHORT FILM (NOMINEES)

LETTER TO A PIG
Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

NINETY-FIVE SENSES
Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

OUR UNIFORM
Yegane Moghaddam

PACHYDERME
Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

WAR IS OVER! INSPIRED BY THE MUSIC OF JOHN & YOKO
Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM (NOMINEES)

THE AFTER
Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

INVINCIBLE
Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

KNIGHT OF FORTUNE
Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

RED, WHITE AND BLUE
Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

THE WONDERFUL STORY OF HENRY SUGAR
Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

SOUND (NOMINEES)

THE CREATOR
Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

MAESTRO
Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

OPPENHEIMER
Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell

THE ZONE OF INTEREST
Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

VISUAL EFFECTS (NOMINEES)

THE CREATOR
Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

GODZILLA MINUS ONE
Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3
Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

NAPOLEON
Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY) (NOMINEES)

AMERICAN FICTION
Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

BARBIE
Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

OPPENHEIMER
Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

POOR THINGS
Screenplay by Tony McNamara

THE ZONE OF INTEREST
Written by Jonathan Glazer

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY) (NOMINEES)

ANATOMY OF A FALL
Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

THE HOLDOVERS
Written by David Hemingson

MAESTRO
Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

MAY DECEMBER
Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

PAST LIVES
Written by Celine Song

Raj Kapoor will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan serving as executive producers. Hamish Hamilton is set to direct the telecast.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
