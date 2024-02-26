Disney+ Hotstar to livestream the 96th Oscars® in India

Disney+ Hotstar announced today that the 96th Oscars® will be live-streamed in India on Monday, March 11 at 4 AM IST. Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the live show for the fourth time.

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (NOMINEES)

BRADLEY COOPER

Maestro

COLMAN DOMINGO

Rustin

PAUL GIAMATTI

The Holdovers

CILLIAN MURPHY

Oppenheimer

JEFFREY WRIGHT

American Fiction

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (NOMINEES)

STERLING K. BROWN

American Fiction

ROBERT DE NIRO

Killers of the Flower Moon

ROBERT DOWNEY JR.

Oppenheimer

RYAN GOSLING

Barbie

MARK RUFFALO

Poor Things

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE (NOMINEES)

ANNETTE BENING

Nyad

LILY GLADSTONE

Killers of the Flower Moon

SANDRA HÜLLER

Anatomy of a Fall

CAREY MULLIGAN

Maestro

EMMA STONE

Poor Things

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (NOMINEES)

EMILY BLUNT

Oppenheimer

DANIELLE BROOKS

The Color Purple

AMERICA FERRERA

Barbie

JODIE FOSTER

Nyad

DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH

The Holdovers

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (NOMINEES)

THE BOY AND THE HERON

Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

ELEMENTAL

Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

NIMONA

Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

ROBOT DREAMS

Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

CINEMATOGRAPHY (NOMINEES)

EL CONDE

Edward Lachman

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Rodrigo Prieto

MAESTRO

Matthew Libatique

OPPENHEIMER

Hoyte van Hoytema

POOR THINGS

Robbie Ryan

COSTUME DESIGN (NOMINEES)

BARBIE

Jacqueline Durran

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Jacqueline West

NAPOLEON

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

OPPENHEIMER

Ellen Mirojnick

POOR THINGS

Holly Waddington

DIRECTING (NOMINEES)

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Justine Triet

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Martin Scorsese

OPPENHEIMER

Christopher Nolan

POOR THINGS

Yorgos Lanthimos

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Jonathan Glazer

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM (NOMINEES)

BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT

Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

THE ETERNAL MEMORY

Maite Alberdi

FOUR DAUGHTERS

Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

TO KILL A TIGER

Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL

Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM (NOMINEES)

THE ABCS OF BOOK BANNING

Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

THE BARBER OF LITTLE ROCK

John Hoffman and Christine Turner

ISLAND IN BETWEEN

S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

THE LAST REPAIR SHOP

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

NǍI NAI & WÀI PÓ

Sean Wang and Sam Davis

FILM EDITING (NOMINEES)

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Laurent Sénéchal

THE HOLDOVERS

Kevin Tent

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Thelma Schoonmaker

OPPENHEIMER

Jennifer Lame

POOR THINGS

Yorgos Mavropsaridis

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM (NOMINEES)

IO CAPITANO

Italy

PERFECT DAYS

Japan

SOCIETY OF THE SNOW

Spain

THE TEACHERS’ LOUNGE

Germany

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

United Kingdom

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING (NOMINEES)

GOLDA

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

MAESTRO

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

OPPENHEIMER

Luisa Abel

POOR THINGS

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

SOCIETY OF THE SNOW

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE) (NOMINEES)

AMERICAN FICTION

Laura Karpman

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY

John Williams

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Robbie Robertson

OPPENHEIMER

Ludwig Göransson

POOR THINGS

Jerskin Fendrix

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG) (NOMINEES)

THE FIRE INSIDE

from Flamin’ Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

I’M JUST KEN

from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

IT NEVER WENT AWAY

from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

WAHZHAZHE (A SONG FOR MY PEOPLE)

from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George

WHAT WAS I MADE FOR?

from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

BEST PICTURE (NOMINEES)

AMERICAN FICTION

Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

BARBIE

David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

THE HOLDOVERS

Mark Johnson, Producer

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

MAESTRO

Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

OPPENHEIMER

Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers

PAST LIVES

David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

POOR THINGS

Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

James Wilson, Producer

PRODUCTION DESIGN (NOMINEES)

BARBIE

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

NAPOLEON

Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

OPPENHEIMER

Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

POOR THINGS

Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

ANIMATED SHORT FILM (NOMINEES)

LETTER TO A PIG

Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

NINETY-FIVE SENSES

Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

OUR UNIFORM

Yegane Moghaddam

PACHYDERME

Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

WAR IS OVER! INSPIRED BY THE MUSIC OF JOHN & YOKO

Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM (NOMINEES)

THE AFTER

Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

INVINCIBLE

Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

KNIGHT OF FORTUNE

Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

RED, WHITE AND BLUE

Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

THE WONDERFUL STORY OF HENRY SUGAR

Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

SOUND (NOMINEES)

THE CREATOR

Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

MAESTRO

Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE

Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

OPPENHEIMER

Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

VISUAL EFFECTS (NOMINEES)

THE CREATOR

Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

GODZILLA MINUS ONE

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE

Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

NAPOLEON

Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY) (NOMINEES)

AMERICAN FICTION

Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

BARBIE

Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

OPPENHEIMER

Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

POOR THINGS

Screenplay by Tony McNamara

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Written by Jonathan Glazer

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY) (NOMINEES)

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

THE HOLDOVERS

Written by David Hemingson

MAESTRO

Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

MAY DECEMBER

Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

PAST LIVES

Written by Celine Song

Raj Kapoor will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan serving as executive producers. Hamish Hamilton is set to direct the telecast.