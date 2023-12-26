Dot shares she loves ‘aam papad’, crochet among other things

Actress-singer Dot, who made her debut in ‘The Archies’ has revealed five things no one knows about her and it includes crochets, cats and her love for aam papad among many other things.

Dot on Tuesday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video sharing some details about herself.

In the clip, Dot is heard saying: “Hi I am Dot and these are five things you don’t know about me.”

She then went on to spill details of her life. She said: “When I was growing up I had a cat named Kishmish and another called Dream.”

Dot then added: “I am very good at crochet. I make amigurumi toys and I am quite good at it. I love love with all my heart aam papad and Kala aam papad. I love transportation.”

Dot also shared that she loves to dance.

“I love to Salsa,” she ended the video.

Dot played Ethel in the musical ‘The Archies’, which also stars Vedant Raina, Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor among many others.

She has written and sang all four Dear Diary themes picturised on Khushi, as well as lent her voice to the character of Betty (Khushi), singing and composing the song ‘Asymmetrical’. She has also sung the other two chartbusters ‘Dhishoom Dhishoom’ and ‘Sunoh