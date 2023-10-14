scorecardresearch
Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’ to debut on OTT in Hindi on October 20

Dulquer Salmaan’s film ‘King of Kotha’ is all set to make its OTT debut in Hindi on October 20.

By Agency News Desk

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan’s film ‘King of Kotha’ is all set to make its OTT debut in Hindi on October 20. The period gangster action thriller drama film directed by Abhilash Joshiy received mixed reviews from critics while also failing at the box office, earning Rs 38.80 crores in total collection against a budget of Rs 50 crore, majority of which came from Kerala.

‘King of Kotha’ was released on August 24 in theatres. It is a story of organised crime, gangster thrills, drama, romance, and revenge. The movie was produced by Dulquer under his own production banner.

The story revolves around Kannan, also known as Kannan bhai, who rules the town with his gang and illegal activities. A righteous circle inspector, Shahul Hassan, arrives and confronts Kannan, leading to his humiliation.

Seeking unconventional revenge, Shahul resurrects Raju, a once-notorious criminal who once ruled Kotha alongside Kannan.

Touted as a mammoth release, the movie also stars other notable names like Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, Shanthi Krishna, and Anikha Surendran.

While ‘King of Kotha’ was praised for its intense and well-choreographed fighting scenes, background score, character development, well woven and intricate storyline, it was also critiqued for its run time, pacing, slow narration, and overuse of violence to hide plot holes.

Dulquer Salmaan apart from ‘King of Kotha’ was also seen in the web-series ‘Guns and Gulaab’, and will next be seen in the Prabhas-starrer sci-fi action thriller epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

‘King of Kotha’ hit OTT on September 29 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The Hindi dub will hit Disney+Hotstar on October 20, 2023.

