scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Elvish Yadav to Pooja Bhatt: Didn't like Abhishek's 'wildcard' remark

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) As the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ approaches, the competition between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan intensifies.

Elvish in a conversation with Pooja Bhatt will tell her that he didn’t like Abhishek’s ‘wildcard’ remark.

Elvish has often been called the ‘wildcard’ of the show due to his personality, who while witty and level headed is not afraid to take on challenges. Due to his somewhat unorthodox nature, he earned the ‘wildcard’ moniker.

However, as Abhishek used it in a more demeaning, condescending and insulting way, Elvish will not take the comment too well, telling Pooja that Abhishek calling him a wildcard and then further saying that he won’t ever consider a wildcard a winner stung him a bit.

Elvish will further add that even if he is a wildcard, what exactly has Abhishek done so far that is anything new.

Elvish says that this remark has been bothering him for quite a while now.

Pooja listening attentively will then tell Elvish not to underestimate or understate his journey or potential, reminding him of just how far he has gotten based on his own merit.

She will further add that Abhishek’s comment about him being a wildcard should not make him doubt his journey or ever think it was a small one before getting emotional herself.

Pooja in the past also has praised both the contestants. While she had in an emotional burst called Abhishek possessing the true spirit of a winner, she also later told contestants that Elvish’s thinking was an attribute that few people possess.

For their part, Elvish and Abhishek are now engaged in a strong rivalry over who will get the title of ‘BOSS’ in the show, and despite insults or bad behaviour towards one another, it is a safe bet to say that neither opponent is underestimating the other.

As both have finished their tasks rather splendidly and even possess a strong following and ardent supporters, it is really hard to determine who will win.

The finale is all set to take place on August 13.

Bigg Boss OTT 2′ airs on Jio Cinema.

–IANS

anv/aa/prw

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ulka Gupta to bring in 'carefree essence, dash of arrogance' to 'Dhruv Tara' with her role
Next article
Athletics: Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 21, 2024; registration starts today
This May Also Interest You
Technology

X close to breaking even, video calls arriving soon: CEO Linda Yaccarino

News

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' sets TIFF premiere 

Sports

Future stars from Americas to battle for final spot in U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup

Sports

Owner of chess team takes up motor-racing franchise in Indian Supercross Racing League

Technology

Video calls arriving on X soon, confirms CEO Yaccarino

Sports

Kerala Blasters FC rope in Ishan Pandita on a two-year deal

Technology

Check Point acquires Perimeter 81 for $490 mn to boost its security tools

Health & Lifestyle

Maha reports first Covid fatality in months; experts monitor Omicron sub-variant situation

Sports

Hangzhou awarded BWF World Tour Finals hosting rights until 2026

News

Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

News

Anurag Kashyap on 'Gangs of Wasseypur': I have never seen such stupid gangsters

Sports

West Ham sign Mexico international Edson Alvarez from Ajax

Sports

Mark Coles steps down as head coach of Pakistan women’s cricket team

News

David Harbour already looking beyond 'Stranger Things' after end of Season 5

Sports

Exclusion of sports quota candidates for not securing 75% in Class 12 exam discriminatory: SC

News

Alia Bhatt says her ‘Heart of Stone’ character is reflection of her roots

Health & Lifestyle

Goa BJP MLA suggests to invent ‘test strip’ to check formalin in fish

News

Varun Mitra says 'Rakshak- India's Braves' is homage to all soldiers of nation

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US