scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Elvish Yadav wins the 'Systum' in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' with full public mandate

By Agency News Desk

The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house is full of tension now with the grand finale approaching. Amid that, contestant Elvish Yadav who has become a fan favourite has rocked the online ‘Systum’ as Elvish wins the Boss Metre two times in a row, with full support of the public.

Indeed this has been a big development, because after Abhishek Malhan’s entry into the finale Elvish was among those who has been greatly liked for his attitude and calmer demeanour, maintaining a cool head.

While the other contestants such as Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar had emotional encounters with their families, Elvish too met up with his father in a teary eyed encounter which added greatly to the drama of the show. There had been a strong demand by fans of the show to bring Elvish’s dad to the stage. Show producers listened and it indeed did happen.

But now becoming the winner of Week 7, the ‘Elvish Army’ is ecstatic at his victory and the ‘#Elvishtheboss’ is running viral. But in a funny scenario, Elvish just opened up about his feelings on love, saying there is a certain feeling that he got first when he was a student in the 11th standard.

Irony indeed presents itself in weird ways, because even after winning the ‘Bigg Boss’ ‘Systum’ his own ‘system’ was broken. Elvish responded he found someone who gives him that feeling and now he is settled with that.

Winning the ‘Systum’ is a crucial development and will shape the things to come in the grand finale which is approaching by the hour. To catch up on these thrilling developments, viewers can tune into watch ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ on JioCinema.

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pep Guardiola confirms Gvardiol having medical test at Man City
Next article
Anant Maheshwari returns to Honeywell as High Growth Region President, CEO
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Mumbai City announce squad for Durand Cup 2023

News

'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' teaser: Bigger scam, edgier dialogues

Health & Lifestyle

Biocon Biologics announces key leadership appointments, Rhonda Duffy to be COO

Sports

World University Games: Jyothi Yarraji breaks national record to clinch bronze medal

Sports

Durand Cup 2023: Parthib hattrick leads NorthEast United to 4-0 win over Shillong Lajong

Technology

Anant Maheshwari returns to Honeywell as High Growth Region President, CEO

Sports

Pep Guardiola confirms Gvardiol having medical test at Man City

News

Celine Dion is hopeful of winning the battle of her health

Technology

'There will be transition period': Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on laptop, PC import restrictions

News

Big B's wardrobe for 'KBC 15' is all about 'fresh, new, and colour play'

Technology

Redmi 12 Series sales surpass 3,00,000 units as 5G era begins in India

Sports

Former Nepal captain Gyanendra Malla retires from international cricket

News

Cardi B cleared of battery charges over mic hurling

News

Stephen Sanchez harnesses old school energy in new single 'Be More'

News

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to romance Pratik Sehajpal in Naagin 7?

Sports

Ireland announce squad for T20Is against India; bring in Fionn Hand, Gareth Delany

News

Ekta Kapoor says she doesn’t like to stick to genres in films

News

Sweet victory turns to a bitter loss on 'MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US