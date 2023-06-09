scorecardresearch
'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo hopes Gabriel 'owns up to his mistake'

Lucas Bravo is ready to see his 'Emily in Paris' character Gabriel grow up.

By Agency News Desk
'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo hopes Gabriel 'owns up to his mistake'
'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo hopes Gabriel 'owns up to his mistake'

Actor Lucas Bravo is ready to see his ‘Emily in Paris’ character Gabriel grow up.

The 35-year-old actor said ahead of the United Nations World Oceans Day on Thursday that Gabriel has sights on new goals after the season 3 cliffhanger, reports people.com.

“I know that Gabriel in season four is aiming for the Michelin star. He’s maturing a lot,” he shared. “He’s not going to be so much involved into relationship dramas. I think he wants to aim for something very mature and stable.”

Season 3 of the hit Netflix series concluded with Camille calling off her wedding to Gabriel at the altar due his and Emily’s unresolved feelings for each other. After her dramatic announcement, Gabriel dropped another bombshell that Camille was pregnant with their first child.

The ‘Ticket to Paradise’ star promised Gabriel will “own up to his mistake because for the last season he’s been more of a victim than owning (it).”

“I think it’s going to be coming of age for him in season four, which is nice to play,” he shared. “Because when you start a character, then there’s a year where you experience the world and you mature, you become another person and you come back and it’s exactly the day you left off.”

“So he’s still the same, but you have so much more to bring to it, but you can’t. So it feels like kind of regressing,” he added.

“So I’m happy that in season four I’ll be able to bring more of what I became and what I’ve experienced in the past four years.”

Bravo also said that fans may have to wait a bit longer than expected for season 4 of the series as “everything’s on hold” due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

“We don’t want to start writing until everything is solved with the writers. Because we’re very close to our writers on Emily and we’re just standing for them.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
