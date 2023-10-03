‘Expats’, starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo premiere announced

Today, Prime Video announced ‘Expats’, the six-part limited series directed by Lulu Wang and based on the internationally best-selling novel ‘The Expatriates’ by Janice Y K Lee, will premiere January 26, 2024.

Expats stars Academy Award and Emmy-winning actor Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, and Jack Huston. Kidman and Lulu Wang also serve as executive producers on the series. The series’ feature-length penultimate episode will have its European premiere screening at BFI’s London International Film Festival on October 9.

Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centres on three American women – Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo) – whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy.

The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred. Brian Tee, who plays Margaret’s husband Clarke, and Jack Huston, who plays Hilary’s husband David, also star in the series.

Lulu Wang serves as a creator, director, and writer for Expats. Wang also executive produces the series with Daniele Melia for Local Time. Nicole Kidman serves as an executive producer for the series with Per Saari for Blossom Films, along with Australian screenwriter Alice Bell, who was the first writer onboarded to the series. Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions and Stan Wlodkowski also serve as executive producers. Vera Miao, Gursimran Sandhu, and author Janice Y K Lee served as writers on Expats, with Bell and Wang.