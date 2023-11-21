scorecardresearch
Falaq Naaz of 'Bigg Boss' fame to return to screens in web series

Falaq Naaz, who was recently seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', will return to screens in a web series.

Falaq Naaz of 'Bigg Boss' fame to return to screens in web series _pic courtesy news agency

The actress now has revealed that she will be next seen in a web series that will release in February 2024.

Falaq acquired a huge fan following with her appearance in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’.

In a candid chat, the actress opened up on this season of ‘Bigg Boss’ and her excitement for the upcoming project.

Talking about her upcoming project, Falaq said: “Very soon my fans will see me on the screen. I am very excited for my next project which is a web series. It will be released in February 2024. We are still shooting for the same. Hopefully it will finish soon. I am very excited for the project and I am hoping the audience will also enjoy it.”

Talking about this season of ‘Bigg Boss’, the actres said: “Till now I have not seen anyone being real in the show except Munawar. He is the most sensible contestant this time.

“I believe, in that show you can pretend for a while but sooner or later your real personality shows off. So that still has to come out. But as of now I feel Munawar might win the show,” she said.


